Maryanne Kirk Currier, 72, passed away Sept. 26, 2017, after a five-month battle with esophageal cancer.

Maryanne was born in Fresno, Calif on Aug. 23, 1945. She was raised in Napa, and attended high school at St. Vincent’s High School in Vallejo. In her youth Maryanne was an accomplished synchronized swimmer. Her Napa team swam in the 1960 Olympics in Rome to gain Olympic status for the sport.

Maryanne taught high school English and art for more than 35 years in the Antioch, Calif., School District. Upon retirement, Maryanne lived in Bellevue, and then moved to Prosser, where she resided for the last nine years. She was a member of the Black Rock Creek Golf Club, where she spearheaded a clubhouse renovation and landscaping upgrade. Maryanne could be found at the golf course most days of the week. She also worked in interior design and the art of dried floral arrangements, specializing in the creation of elegant Christmas trees.

Maryanne was preceded in death by her mother and father, Betty and Al Kirk of Napa. She is survived by her brothers Bud (Albert) and his wife, Hope of Fresno, Leo and his wife Linda of Prosser, and Br. Joe Kirk, F.S.C., of San Francisco and sisters Patty and her husband, Larry Galloway of Bellevue, June of Antioch, and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

The family will be holding a private funeral service in Napa later this year.

Maryanne’s family wish to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and support over the past five months.

Donations may be made to American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or the Huntington’s Disease Society of America at www.hdsa.org.

Maryanne, your passion for life, generosity of spirit, and friendship will be missed by all those whose lives you touched.

