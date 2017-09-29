Price, Solis-Meza get Top 5 finishes at SCAC meet

— The Spartans cross country team traveled to the Royal Golf Course on Thursday for the first South Central Athletic Conference meet of the season.

Alfonso Price had the best finish (17:48.2) from among his teammates, claiming a third-place finish.

Kenneth Rooks of College Place won the meet with a clocking of 16:02.9 on the 5,000-meter course.

Another Spartans harrier among the Top 5 was Omar Solis-Meza, who crossed the finish in 18:26.1.

Granger was fourth among the 4-team field with 62 points. Royal claimed the team win with 43.

There were three girls from Granger on the course., McKenna Cruz was 22nd in 20:13.6, Maritza Qintero was 25th in 33:06.3 and Keely Guisinger was 26th in 33:48.3.

Here are the results for the boys race:

Official Team Scores

Royal 43 Goldendale 52 College Place 60 Granger 62 12 Kenneth Rooks 16:02.9 College Place 11 Rodolfo Flores 17:38.3 Royal

3. 12 Alfonso Price 17:48.2 Granger

11 Lucas Anderson 18:01.1 Goldendale

5. 11 Omar Solis-Meza 18:26.1 Granger

11 Drew Adams 18:33.1 College Place 12 Silver Beltran 18:38.9 Royal 10 Corbin Riley 18:45.0 Goldendale 9 Yahir Morales 19:09.7 Royal 10 Sterling Beasley 19:11.0 Goldendale 10 Mark Blunt 19:11.6 Goldendale 12 Eddy Rodriguez 19:12.5 Royal 11 Alex Ramirez 19:20.8 Royal 11 Martin Horta 19:33.2 Royal 11 Andrew Hoppen 20:03.5 College Place

16. 12 Kevin Roman 20:06.4 Granger

17. 12 Jovanni Solis-Meza 20:07.1 Granger

12 Nico Romero 20:15.2 College Place 9 Austin Williams 20:16.9 Goldendale 12 Mason Goodwater 20:28.6 College Place

21. 12 Josh Rendon 20:37.2 Granger

12 Jose Morales 20:41.3 Royal 11 Lincoln Mullen 20:45.5 College Place 12 Drew Maddocks 20:47.5 College Place

25. 12 Jose Gil-Martinez 21:00.9 Granger

26. 12 Abel Orduno 21:07.7 Granger

9 Reagan Case 21:21.5 College Place 9 Ismael Lagunes 21:22.6 Royal 10 Kevin Rodriguez 21:23.3 Royal 11 Miguel Villa 21:24.1 Royal 9 Daniel Faggard 21:50.3 College Place 11 Kyren Morris 21:50.8 College Place 11 Kevin Farias Garcia 21:59.7 Royal

34. 12 Tony Franco 22:19.0 Granger

9 Isaac Skay 22:33.9 College Place 9 Cristian Calderon 22:47.6 Royal 12 Hayden Huss 23:00.5 Royal 12 Kobe Morris 23:28.9 College Place 11 Jorge Hernandez 23:57.4 Royal 10 Miguel Abundiz 24:09.9 Royal 10 Niel Wright 25:26.9 College Place 10 Joey Kostelnik 25:43.6 Royal 9 David Trail 25:58.8 Royal 9 Dean Smith 26:40.7 Royal 9 Ian Scholl 26:47.3 College Place 11 David Dudenkov 27:02.4 College Place 11 Xavier Thompson 28:44.4 College Place 12 Daniel Wuest 30:40.6 College Place

49. 9 Jonathan Salazar 34:11.1 Granger

12 Ryan Kindler Goldendale

9 Ethan Umtuch Granger