0

Price, Solis-Meza get Top 5 finishes at SCAC meet

By Jennie McGhan

As of Friday, September 29, 2017 | 2:36 p.m.

ROYAL — The Spartans cross country team traveled to the Royal Golf Course on Thursday for the first South Central Athletic Conference meet of the season.

Alfonso Price had the best finish (17:48.2) from among his teammates, claiming a third-place finish.

Kenneth Rooks of College Place won the meet with a clocking of 16:02.9 on the 5,000-meter course.

Another Spartans harrier among the Top 5 was Omar Solis-Meza, who crossed the finish in 18:26.1.

Granger was fourth among the 4-team field with 62 points. Royal claimed the team win with 43.

There were three girls from Granger on the course., McKenna Cruz was 22nd in 20:13.6, Maritza Qintero was 25th in 33:06.3 and Keely Guisinger was 26th in 33:48.3.

Here are the results for the boys race:

Official Team Scores

  1. Royal 43

  2. Goldendale 52

  3. College Place 60

  4. Granger 62

  5. 12 Kenneth Rooks 16:02.9 College Place

  6. 11 Rodolfo Flores 17:38.3 Royal

3. 12 Alfonso Price 17:48.2 Granger

  1. 11 Lucas Anderson 18:01.1 Goldendale

5. 11 Omar Solis-Meza 18:26.1 Granger

  1. 11 Drew Adams 18:33.1 College Place

  2. 12 Silver Beltran 18:38.9 Royal

  3. 10 Corbin Riley 18:45.0 Goldendale

  4. 9 Yahir Morales 19:09.7 Royal

  5. 10 Sterling Beasley 19:11.0 Goldendale

  6. 10 Mark Blunt 19:11.6 Goldendale

  7. 12 Eddy Rodriguez 19:12.5 Royal

  8. 11 Alex Ramirez 19:20.8 Royal

  9. 11 Martin Horta 19:33.2 Royal

  10. 11 Andrew Hoppen 20:03.5 College Place

16. 12 Kevin Roman 20:06.4 Granger

17. 12 Jovanni Solis-Meza 20:07.1 Granger

  1. 12 Nico Romero 20:15.2 College Place

  2. 9 Austin Williams 20:16.9 Goldendale

  3. 12 Mason Goodwater 20:28.6 College Place

21. 12 Josh Rendon 20:37.2 Granger

  1. 12 Jose Morales 20:41.3 Royal

  2. 11 Lincoln Mullen 20:45.5 College Place

  3. 12 Drew Maddocks 20:47.5 College Place

25. 12 Jose Gil-Martinez 21:00.9 Granger

26. 12 Abel Orduno 21:07.7 Granger

  1. 9 Reagan Case 21:21.5 College Place

  2. 9 Ismael Lagunes 21:22.6 Royal

  3. 10 Kevin Rodriguez 21:23.3 Royal

  4. 11 Miguel Villa 21:24.1 Royal

  5. 9 Daniel Faggard 21:50.3 College Place

  6. 11 Kyren Morris 21:50.8 College Place

  7. 11 Kevin Farias Garcia 21:59.7 Royal

34. 12 Tony Franco 22:19.0 Granger

  1. 9 Isaac Skay 22:33.9 College Place

  2. 9 Cristian Calderon 22:47.6 Royal

  3. 12 Hayden Huss 23:00.5 Royal

  4. 12 Kobe Morris 23:28.9 College Place

  5. 11 Jorge Hernandez 23:57.4 Royal

  6. 10 Miguel Abundiz 24:09.9 Royal

  7. 10 Niel Wright 25:26.9 College Place

  8. 10 Joey Kostelnik 25:43.6 Royal

  9. 9 David Trail 25:58.8 Royal

  10. 9 Dean Smith 26:40.7 Royal

  11. 9 Ian Scholl 26:47.3 College Place

  12. 11 David Dudenkov 27:02.4 College Place

  13. 11 Xavier Thompson 28:44.4 College Place

  14. 12 Daniel Wuest 30:40.6 College Place

49. 9 Jonathan Salazar 34:11.1 Granger

12 Ryan Kindler Goldendale

9 Ethan Umtuch Granger

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment