Price, Solis-Meza get Top 5 finishes at SCAC meet

ROYAL — The Spartans cross country team traveled to the Royal Golf Course on Thursday for the first South Central Athletic Conference meet of the season.
Alfonso Price had the best finish (17:48.2) from among his teammates, claiming a third-place finish.
Kenneth Rooks of College Place won the meet with a clocking of 16:02.9 on the 5,000-meter course.
Another Spartans harrier among the Top 5 was Omar Solis-Meza, who crossed the finish in 18:26.1.
Granger was fourth among the 4-team field with 62 points. Royal claimed the team win with 43.
There were three girls from Granger on the course., McKenna Cruz was 22nd in 20:13.6, Maritza Qintero was 25th in 33:06.3 and Keely Guisinger was 26th in 33:48.3.
Here are the results for the boys race:
Official Team Scores
Royal 43
Goldendale 52
College Place 60
Granger 62
12 Kenneth Rooks 16:02.9 College Place
11 Rodolfo Flores 17:38.3 Royal
3. 12 Alfonso Price 17:48.2 Granger
- 11 Lucas Anderson 18:01.1 Goldendale
5. 11 Omar Solis-Meza 18:26.1 Granger
11 Drew Adams 18:33.1 College Place
12 Silver Beltran 18:38.9 Royal
10 Corbin Riley 18:45.0 Goldendale
9 Yahir Morales 19:09.7 Royal
10 Sterling Beasley 19:11.0 Goldendale
10 Mark Blunt 19:11.6 Goldendale
12 Eddy Rodriguez 19:12.5 Royal
11 Alex Ramirez 19:20.8 Royal
11 Martin Horta 19:33.2 Royal
11 Andrew Hoppen 20:03.5 College Place
16. 12 Kevin Roman 20:06.4 Granger
17. 12 Jovanni Solis-Meza 20:07.1 Granger
12 Nico Romero 20:15.2 College Place
9 Austin Williams 20:16.9 Goldendale
12 Mason Goodwater 20:28.6 College Place
21. 12 Josh Rendon 20:37.2 Granger
12 Jose Morales 20:41.3 Royal
11 Lincoln Mullen 20:45.5 College Place
12 Drew Maddocks 20:47.5 College Place
25. 12 Jose Gil-Martinez 21:00.9 Granger
26. 12 Abel Orduno 21:07.7 Granger
9 Reagan Case 21:21.5 College Place
9 Ismael Lagunes 21:22.6 Royal
10 Kevin Rodriguez 21:23.3 Royal
11 Miguel Villa 21:24.1 Royal
9 Daniel Faggard 21:50.3 College Place
11 Kyren Morris 21:50.8 College Place
11 Kevin Farias Garcia 21:59.7 Royal
34. 12 Tony Franco 22:19.0 Granger
9 Isaac Skay 22:33.9 College Place
9 Cristian Calderon 22:47.6 Royal
12 Hayden Huss 23:00.5 Royal
12 Kobe Morris 23:28.9 College Place
11 Jorge Hernandez 23:57.4 Royal
10 Miguel Abundiz 24:09.9 Royal
10 Niel Wright 25:26.9 College Place
10 Joey Kostelnik 25:43.6 Royal
9 David Trail 25:58.8 Royal
9 Dean Smith 26:40.7 Royal
9 Ian Scholl 26:47.3 College Place
11 David Dudenkov 27:02.4 College Place
11 Xavier Thompson 28:44.4 College Place
12 Daniel Wuest 30:40.6 College Place
49. 9 Jonathan Salazar 34:11.1 Granger
12 Ryan Kindler Goldendale
9 Ethan Umtuch Granger
