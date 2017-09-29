Uvence Resendez Rodriguez, 82, of Sunnyside, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Sunnyside.

Uvence was born on April 12, 1935 in Corpus Christi, Texas, the son of Manuela (Rodriguez) and Macario Resendez. On June 28, 1962, he married Mary Helen Olvera in Prosser. Uvence started his first job as a shoeshine boy. He then migrated as a farm worker from Texas to the Midwest. In 1961, he with other family members moved to Washington making Sunnyside their home.

Uvence worked for various farmers until 1970, when he started his employment with the Sunnyside School District No. 201 and retired in 2004.

He was an avid outdoorsman, mainly hunting and fishing was always after the one that got away. He was musician touring throughout Northwest and Oregon playing at (bailes) dances.

Uvence was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside.

He is survived by his children, Uvence Resendez Jr. of Sunnyside, Samuel Resendez of Yakima, Daniel Resendez of Fresno, Calif., Israel Resendez of Grandview, Felipe Resendez of Sunnyside, Joe Resendez of Yakima, Yolanda Resendez of Fresno, Calif., Edward J. Resendez of Boston, Mass. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Helen Resendez, parents, Manuela Rodriguez and Marcario Resendez. Sisters Julia Deluna, Lupe Ortiz, Felipa Resendez, Santos Resendez, Trindad Gonzales, brothers Francisco Andaverde and Carlos Rodriguez, and daughter Julie Resendez.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Sunnyside. Burial to follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Uvence’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.

The family would like to say a special thank you to the Mt. Adams Kidney Center/DaVita Team for the loving care shown to our father.