Grandview woman on dean’s list

Photo by Julia Hart
Grandview Parks and Recreation Director Mike Carpenter takes photos of some of the youngest Easter egg hunters gathered at the country park for the event. More han 10,000 eggs were scattered over the gounds for the various age divisions.
Nashville, TN.. — Emma Schmahl of Grandview earned a place on the Trevecca Nazarene University Fall 2017 Dean's List.
She was one of more than 600 traditional and non-traditional students were named to the list
