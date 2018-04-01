Hometown boy, comes home to provide health care Fred Loera named health care provider of the year

— Born and raised in Sunnyside, there was never a doubt that Fred Loera, PA-C would return to his hometown to work in come capacity.

A champion high school debater, Loera was a Sunnyside High School Grizzly through and through. He continues to be a big supporter of high school sports, and never misses a chance to help out with sports physicals.

Loera’s many merits were recently outlined when the native was awarded the Spi-it of Sunnyside Health Provider of the Years awards.

Nominated by this co-workers and friends, Loera was described as the one of the friendliest healthcare providers in the emergency room at Astria Sunnyside Emergency Department and Swofford & Halma Clinic.

His nomination described him as follows:

“Loera is an integral part of the Sunnyside Communi-ty, a positive role model, and a caring health care provider.

He works as a PA-C in Sunnyside and Regional emergency rooms.

He is involved in hospital and family activities. He has a great drive of compassion for his patients and co-workers. He is involved in area sports and community improvement. He is effi-cient, helpful and caring while treating his coworkers with respect and his patients will request him for treat-ment.

His compassion and car-ing is overflowing and seems to be enjoying life and living it to the fullest.

He is what we all want to be as healthcare providers – kind, always professional, hardworking, always takes on a challenge, ethical, fair, respected, many patients come to our emergency room asking to be cared for by him.”