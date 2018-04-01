Hometown boy, comes home to provide health care

SUNNYSIDE — Born and raised in Sunnyside, there was never a doubt that Fred Loera, PA-C would return to his hometown to work in come capacity.
A champion high school debater, Loera was a Sunnyside High School Grizzly through and through. He continues to be a big supporter of high school sports, and never misses a chance to help out with sports physicals.
Loera’s many merits were recently outlined when the native was awarded the Spi-it of Sunnyside Health Provider of the Years awards.
Nominated by this co-workers and friends, Loera was described as the one of the friendliest healthcare providers in the emergency room at Astria Sunnyside Emergency Department and Swofford & Halma Clinic.
His nomination described him as follows:
“Loera is an integral part of the Sunnyside Communi-ty, a positive role model, and a caring health care provider.
He works as a PA-C in Sunnyside and Regional emergency rooms.
He is involved in hospital and family activities. He has a great drive of compassion for his patients and co-workers. He is involved in area sports and community improvement. He is effi-cient, helpful and caring while treating his coworkers with respect and his patients will request him for treat-ment.
His compassion and car-ing is overflowing and seems to be enjoying life and living it to the fullest.
He is what we all want to be as healthcare providers – kind, always professional, hardworking, always takes on a challenge, ethical, fair, respected, many patients come to our emergency room asking to be cared for by him.”
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment