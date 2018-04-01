It's yard sale season

— Nearly every weekend in communities across the valley yard sale signs are showing up as people try to earn a few extra dollars by letting go of unwanted household items and clothing.

Even though the weather is still a bit cool, local Bertha Ceja planned a Good Friday yard sale, hoping her unwanted items would become someone else’s treasures.

“It been a little slow,” she said, but she had hopes her sales would pick up Friday.

To have a profitable yard sale means more than just setting out casted-off items on to the front lawn. Most cities require a yard sale permit, which normally run between $1 and $5, depend-ing on the community.

The yard sale permits are usually available at city hall. In Sunnyside, the permits are available at the Daily Sun News office, 600 S. Sixth Street.

Prosser has also recently added a section to its web-site site where permitted yard sales are listed.

There are other rules to have good yard sales. Many yard sales are advertised by posting signs in the neigh-borhood, on community public boards, on social me-dia and in the local newspa-pers for small fees, which include yard sale signs.

Most communities require the permit, which is good for a three-day event, but carried a stipulation that a resident only hold three (3) yard sales a year.

Some cities like Prosser, al-low residents to apply for and pay for yard sale per-mits online, for example, at www.cityofprosser.com/forms.

Once the permit is in hand, residents should beware of where they place their yard sale signs. Signs are not allowed on power poles. Sign or boxes are not to be placed on city right of ways (side-walks, light poles stop sign poles.)

Signs may be placed on private property if permis-sion of the property owner is first obtained.

Residents are urged to remove their signs as soon as the sale is over as to avoid creating unnecessary litter in their neighborhoods. Most cities prohibit the placement of signs or boxes on city right of ways.