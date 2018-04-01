New youth care program begins

ZILLAH — ZILLAH — Free childcare, snacks, and children's books will be provided at the new Los Niños Bien Educados. classes meeting from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at Hilton Elementary School, 211 Fourth Ave.
For more information call Celina Garza at 509-865-6175 ext. 3681.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment