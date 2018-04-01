— The third in the 2018 Yakima Area Arboretum Tree Care Workshop Series will focus on picking the right tree for the space in the yard.

The “Tree Selection, Right Tree, Right Place” workshop will be held from 6-8 p.m. April 11, at the 1401 Arboretum Drive.

To help homeowners decide which tree to plant, Arboretum Co-Director Jheri Ketcham will also present a list of great trees for the Yakima area.