Spring library sale

— The Sunnyside Friends of the Library will be having a spring used book sale from 11a.m.-4 p.m. on April 7, at the Sunnyside Library,621 Grant Ave.

The group is currently accepting gently used books for the sale. Books can be delivered at the library.

Text books, encyclopedias and damaged books will not be accepted.

The library hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Thursday, Friday 9 a.m.to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.