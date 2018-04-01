Sunnyside parks open house set

— The city Community Center, 1521 S. First St., will host a carnival-style open house from 1-6 p.m., Friday, April 6, with games, crafts, snacks, Parks and Recreation Supervisor Lander Grow said.

A family time will be held each morning April 2-6 from 9 a.-11 a.m. All programs are fee to the public. All children must be accompa-nied by an adult, Grow said.

“We will also be hosting our annual “Spring Bash” exercise and nutrition camp at the center at the center.

The times on Monday and Tuesday will be from 3-4 p.m., and from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Thursday is youth drop-in from 2:30 -5 p.m.