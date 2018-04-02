Annual luncheon to feature Monty Mills

YAKIMA — The Kara Kondo Luncheon, sponsored by the Yakima County League of Women Voters will feature Monty Mills, downtown developer, as guest speaker at noon, April 18, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 401 E. Yakima Ave.
Mills will speak to the theme: "Current Impacts - Future Vision".
The charge for the buffet luncheon includes a donation to the League of Women Voters.
Reservations are required as space is limited.
Contact Mary Stephenson at 509-453-8229 or grandmeresgarden@earthlink.net for reservations.
