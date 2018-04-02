CALL FOR BIDS- School Psychologist: 18-19 School Year
Sunnyside School District is calling for sealed bids for School Psychologist services for the 18-19 school year.
Bids are to be submitted in a sealed envelope to the Business Office, Sunnyside School District, 1110 S. 6th St., Sunnyside, WA 98944. The envelope shall bear on the outside the name and address of the bidder, the date of bid opening and be plainly marked “Sealed Bid-School Psychologist.”
Sealed Bids will be received by the Sunnyside School District, up to, but no later than 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 19, 2018.
A request for Proposal (RFP), listing the scope of the services requested and school calendar may be obtained by calling Kasey @ (509) 836-8732 or emailing kasey.evans@sunnysideschools.org.
PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS
April 2, 9 and 16, 2018
