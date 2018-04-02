Daily Sun logo

Chamber meets April 10

As of Monday, April 2, 2018

PROSSER — Rachel Mercer, President of Prosser Wine Network willl be guest speaker at the

Chamber Luncheon at noon, Wednesday, April 4, at Jeremy's 1896 Public House. An update on Chamber happenings and business networking are also scheduled

﻿

