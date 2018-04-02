Daily Sun logo

Contract bridge meets

SUNNYSIDE — The Lower Valley Bridge League Unit 450 meets Mondays and Thursdays at the Sunnyside Mini Mall, 214 S. Sixth St., for American Contract Bridge.

Mondays games are played at 6:30 p.m. and Thursday players sit down at 12 p.m.

