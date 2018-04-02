Dairy Ambassador banquet set

PROSSER — The 61st annual Yakima Valley Dairy Ambassador Banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 27, at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center, 2140 Wine Country Road.
Scholarships and the announcement of the next Dairy Ambassador will be made.
For tickets contact 509-727-9688 or 509-945-2822.
