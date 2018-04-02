Distracted driver crashes into parked vehicle

— A Yakima man, whom was distracted while driving, crashed his vehicle into another today, April 2.

Faviola G. Colin, 41, of Benton City parked her 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser on the shoulder of the east-bound Interstate 82 exit at Milepost 52 just after noon.

Russell L. McEwen, 60, was exiting the interstate and crashed his 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer into the Toyota, Washington State Patrol troopers said.

Colin was injured as a result of the crash and transported to Astria Toppenish Hospital, while McEwan was not injured.

Both vehicles had reportable damage, and both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors in the crash, troopers said.

McEwen was believed to be a distracted driver, and troopers said he was cited for improper lane usage.