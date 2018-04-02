Five earn top grades

— Four Bickleton High School and one Junior high school students have earned 4.0 grade point average for the third quarter of the 2017-2018 school year.

High school students with 4.0 GPA’s are Kira Harvey, Hannah Binfet, Leyla Gon-zalez and Scott McBride

Junior high school student Adriana Gonzalez also earned top grades.

Other high school students on the third quarter honor roll are (with grade point average):

3.75-3.99 GPA’s Emily Hanson, Cesareo Arriaga, Michael Gannon and Ethan Mains;

3.50-3.74: Aryanna Guil-len, Hayden Andrews, Rosalinda Molina and Hunter Wentz;

3.25-3.49: Dakota Riggs, Hector Estrada, Nathan Hanson and Ethan An-drews;

3.0-3.24: Cody Strader, Emily Reese, Jazmin Ayala and Charlie Andrews.

Junior High School Honor Roll include:

3.75-3.99: Luke Binfet, Serena Jensen, Maleah Jones and Adrian Vargas-Salas;

3.50-3.74: Haylee An-drews, Shelby Ingram and Cheyenne Curtiss;

3.25-3.49: Morgan West-enberg, John Cardenas and Daniela Gonzalez;

3.0-3.24: Sarah Merfeld, Kylee McBride, Alex Armenta and Juan Ramirez.