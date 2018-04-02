Home saved, pole building lost to blaze

— Firefighters from Yakima County Fire District No. 5 were able to save a home from being consumed in a blaze on Saturday, March 21.

However, the pole building that was already involved in the fire could not be saved.

At about 9:45 p.m. 14 firefighters responded to the blaze at 71 Egan Road and found the roof and walls of the pole building were already consumed by the fire.

The fire was threatening the house about 30 feet away, Capt. Dave Martin said in a press release.

Firefighters focused on keeping the home safe upon their initial arrival, and it took just more than two hours to completely extinguish the inferno, he said.

No one was injured, and the investigation has been turned over to the Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The owner of the property, which is estimated at a loss of approximately $20,000, is Ealojia Almagur, and Sivia Almagur is the occupant.

Firefighters from stations 5,6, 7, 3 and 10 responded, while Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies and Wapato police assisted at the scene.