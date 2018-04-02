As of Monday, April 2, 2018
Jessie Cordero, 89, Toppenish, died March 31, 2018, in Yakima.
She was born May 23, 1928, in Worland, Wyo.
Valley Hills Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
