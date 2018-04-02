Daily Sun logo

Kenneth August Jimmy

As of Monday, April 2, 2018

Kenneth August Jimmy, 52, of Wapato, died March 30, 2018, in Yakima.

He was born March 12, 1966 in Toppenish.

Valley Hills Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

News and Information from our Community Partners