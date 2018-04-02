Local donation aids in building Central American school Daybreak Rotary contributes $700 to the cause

— With the donation of $700, the Daybreak Rotary Club is helping to build a new school in Belize, a donation for which Father Peter Kalunian is grateful.

The Rotarian funds will be used to help build an additional three classrooms in Pomona at the St. Matthew School, where the project has provided two computer labs.

“We have already completed a 50’x70’multi-purpose building for the school,” Kalunian said.

Kalunian recently explained the school project in the Central American country, noting the service project to Belize has been underway for 15 years.

Among the Rotary project was the completion of a health clinic at the Southern Regional Medical Center in Dangriga.

Kalunian said with local and international Rotarians helped provide more than 15,200 patient visits, as well as more than 570 surgeries, with the dispersion of more than $110,000 in medicine and supplies.

He said Rotarian dental teams have also examined more than 800 people providing dental care and training to Belize elementary-age children.

He said the Rotary Belize project also included a building a guest house at Belize City, constructing two computer labs in Pomona and Dangriga schools.