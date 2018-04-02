Police calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MARCH 30

Burglary on North Fourth Street.

Welfare check on West Fifth Street.

Theft on South Euclid Road.

Resident assist on East Fourth Street.

Animal problem on East Old Prosser Road.

Suspicious activity on Park avenue.

Theft on Avenue F.

Assist agency on Forsell Road.

Resident assist on Grandridge Road.

Runaway juvenile on Elm Street.

Welfare check on West Fifth Street.

Traffic stop at Briar Court and Butternut Road.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.

Domestic call on Sandy Lane.

Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

Welfare check on Vista Drive.

Suspicious activity on Missouri Street.

Suspicious activity at North Elm Street and East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious activity at West Wine Country and Grandridge roads.

Suspicious activity at West Third Street and Hillcrest Road.

MARCH 31

Public service on North Elm Street.

Suspicious activity at West Wine Country and Grandridge roads.

Suspicious activity on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious activity at Sandy Lane and Hillcrest Road.

Suspicious activity on Division Street.

Unsecure premises on North Elm Street.

Unsecure premises on West Wine Country Road.

Wanted person on East Wine Country Road.

Domestic call on East Third Street.

Wanted person on East Third Street.

Theft on West Fourth Street.

Traffic hazard on West Second Street.

Suspicious activity on Euclid Road.

Drugs on Avenue H.

Unwanted guest on Eberle Place.

Traffic hazard on North Euclid Road.

Assist agency on Forsell Road.

Suspicious activity on Stover Road.

Traffic hazard at East Wine Country and South County Line roads.

Traffic hazard on Woodall road.

Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

Noise complaint on Broadview Drive.

Animal noise on Cedar Street.

Noise complaint on East Second Street.

Public service on Division Street.

Animal noise on Cedar Street.

APRIL 1

Suspicious activity on West Fourth Street.

Assist agency on Grandridge Road.

Assault on Stover Road.

Domestic call on Vista Lane.

Parking problem on North Fourth Street.

Residential alarm on Conestoga Way.

Parking problem on Conestoga Way.

Non-injury crash on Wallace Way.

Traffic hazard on Velma Avenue.

Business alarm on East Wine Country Road.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Assist agency on Interstate 82.

Eluding at Old Inland Empire Highway and Mountainview Road.

Traffic hazard on Grandridge Road.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

APRIL 2

Suspicious activity on West King Street.

Noise complaint on Hillcrest Road.

GRANGER POLICE

MARCH 30

Informational call on East B Street.

Wanted person on LaPierre Road.

Custodial interference on Bailey Avenue.

MARCH 31

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue East.

Juvenile problem on West A Street.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue East.

Assist agency on North Liberty Road.

Welfare check on E Street.

APRIL 1

Suspicious activity on E Street.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue East.

Unwanted guest on LaPierre Road.

APRIL 2

Domestic call on West Boulevard North.

MABTON POLICE

MARCH 30

Welfare check on Main Street.

Malicious mischief on Fern Street.

Juvenile problem on North Street.

Malicious mischief at Mabton City Park.

Traffic stop on Sunnyside-Mabton Road.

Traffic stop on Rose Street.

MARCH 31

Traffic stop at Fifth Avenue and Washington Street.

Domestic call on Sevilla Street.

Injury crash on Snipes Pump Road, Sunnyside.

APRIL 1

Unwanted guest on B Street.

Assist agency on Sunnyside-Mabton Road.

Theft on First Avenue.

Abuse or neglect on Fifth Avenue.

Eluding at Old Inland Empire Highway and Mountainview Road, Grandview.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MARCH 30

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Animal problem on West Grandview Avenue.

Non-injury crash at East Edison Avenue and South Fifth Street.

Resident assist on Homer Street.

Prisoner transport in Wapato.

Abandoned vehicle on Otis Avenue.

Fraud on South Sixth Street.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Lewd conduct on East Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic call on South Sixth Street.

Juvenile problem on Crescent Avenue.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on Victory Way.

Resident assist on West South Hill Road.

Welfare check at Yakima Valley Highway and Swan Road.

Emergency medical call on Federal Way.

MARCH 31

Suspicious activity at Saul and Thornton roads.

Weapon offense on Quail Lane.

Disorderly conduct on East Harrison Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Yakima Avenue.

Unwanted guest on Weatherwax Street.

Resident assist on West Cascade Way.

Animal noise on South 11th Street.

Theft on South 13th Street.

Warrant service on East Third Street, Grandview.

Juvenile problem on South First Street.

Traffic offense at Yakima Valley Highway and Waneta Road.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Fraud on Decatur Avenue.

Business alarm on Tacoma Avenue.

Public service on East Edison Avenue.

Resident assist on Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist on East Lincoln Avenue.

Crash on Outlook Road.

Theft on south Eighth Street.

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 70.

Resident assist on South Sixth Street.

Welfare check on Yakima Valley Highway.

Noise complaint on Washout Road.

MARCH 1

Welfare check on Rouse Road.

Suspicious activity on Taylor Street.

Driving under the influence on Hawthorn Drive.

Residential alarm on Blaine Avenue.

Disorderly conduct on East Edison Avenue.

Driving under the influence on Sheller Road.

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Animal noise on South Hamilton Drive.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Parking problem on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic offense on West South Hill Road.

Assist agency on Interstate 82.

Noise complaint at SW Crescent Avenue and Heffron Street.

Suspicious activity on Irving Avenue.

Traffic hazard at Yakima Valley Highway and Swan Road.

Traffic stop at South 16th and South streets.

Wanted person on West Lincoln Avenue.

Lost property on east Lincoln Avenue.

APRIL 2

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway.

Wanted person at North Ninth Street and North Avenue.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Driving under the influence at North Ninth Street and North Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

MARCH 30

Vehicle theft on South Wapato Avenue.

Vehicle prowl on South Frontage Road.

Theft on West First Street.

Wanted person on East Second Street.

MARCH 31

Hit-and-run crash at South Wapato Avenue and East Third Street.

Threats on West First Street.

Suspicious activity on South Satus Avenue.

Suspicious activity on North Ahtanum Avenue.

Assist agency on South Wasco Avenue.

Non-injury crash on North Camas Road.

Noise complaint on Donald Road.

Structure fire on Egan Road.

APRIL 1

Noise complaint on South Simcoe Avenue.

Noise complaint on South Simcoe Avenue.

Assist agency on Rudkin Road, Union Gap.

Assault at North Wapato Avenue and West First Street.

Theft on South Wapato Avenue.

Assault on East Second Street.

Threats on East Second Street.

Residential alarm on South Camas Avenue.

MARCH 2

Domestic call on South Wasco Avenue.

Noise complaint on South Camas Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MARCH 30

Traffic hazard at Stover and Puterbaugh roads, Grandview.

Hit-and-run crash on Buena Road, Buena.

Animal problem on Allen Road, Sunnyside.

Threats on Forsell Road, Grandview.

Traffic hazard on Thorp Road, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on West Edison Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity at Nelson and Beam roads, Granger.

Residential alarm on Appleway Road, Grandview.

Suspicious activity on Stover Road, Grandview.

Resident dispute on Maple Grove Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on G Street, Outlook.

MARCH 31

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Shots reported fired at Cherry Lane and Brewer Road, Grandview.

Hit-and-run crash on Yakima Valley Highway, Granger.

Animal problem on West Edison Road, Sunnyside.

Unwanted guest on Buena Road, Buena.

Non-injury crash on Bus Road, Mabton.

Domestic call on Highland Drive, Zillah.

Shots reported fired on Durham Road, Zillah.

Injury crash at Dekker Road and Yakima Valley Highway, Granger.

Noise complaint at Burr Street and Buena Road, Buena.

Injury crash on Snipes Pump Road, Sunnyside.

Shots reported fired on Second Avenue, Outlook.

Suspicious activity on Sunnyside-Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Assist agency on North Liberty Road, Granger.

Noise complaint on Washout Road, Sunnyside.

APRIL 1

Suspicious activity at Van Belle and Cemetery roads, Sunnyside.

Noise complaint on Appleway Road, Grandview.

Court order violation on Dekker Road, Outlook.

Vehicle prowl at East Euclid and Phillips roads, Mabton.

Abandoned vehicle on Robinson Road, Grandview.

Burglary on East Euclid Road, Mabton.

Animal bite on Washout Road, Sunnyside.

Vehicle theft on Sandy Lane, Sunnyside.

Noise complaint on Wendell Phillips Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on South County Line Road, Grandview.

ZILLAH POLICE

MARCH 30

Assist agency on U.S. Highway 97, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Rainier Avenue.

Assist agency on West First Avenue, Toppenish.

MARCH 31

Assist agency on Main Street, Granger.

Suspicious activity on Zillah West road.

Assist agency on Elmwood Road, Toppenish.

Juvenile problem on F Street.

Court order violation on Carlsonia Road.

Welfare check on E Street, Granger.

APRIL 1

Intoxicated person on First Avenue.

Assist agency on Second Avenue.

Assist agency on LaPierre Road, Granger.

Assist agency on South Elm Street, Toppenish.

Animal problem on Seventh Street.

APRIL 2

Domestic call on West Boulevard North, Granger.