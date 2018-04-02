Prosecutors office hosts event in recognition of Child Abuse and Prevention Month Event is April 3

— In recognition of Child Abuse and Prevention Month, the Yakima County Prosecutors Office is hosting Pinwheels for Prevention at noon tomorrow, April 3.

The event at Performance Park, adjacent to the Yakima County Courthouse, involves attendees placing pinwheels in the ground to signify happy and healthy childhoods deserved by all children.

It brings attention to the problem of sexual assault and abuse many children suffer at both a local and national level.

A short presentation by Yakima County Prosecutor Joseph Brusic takes place at 12:30 p.m.

Music and lunch will be available.