Richard Isaac Hernandez, 57, of Toppenish, died March 31, 2018 in Toppenish.
He was born Aug. 29, 2918 in Yakima.
Overnight services will be held at the White Swan Longhouse Tuesday, April 3, with burial Wednesday at the Reservation Community Memorial Park in Wapato.
Valley Hills Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
