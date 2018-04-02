Sunnyside Fire calls

MARCH 29

Aid call on South 16th Street. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Second Avenue, Granger. No transport.

Basic life support patient transport from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Aid call on Cemetery Road. No transport.

Aid call on South Fourth Street. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

MARCH 30

Aid call on Roosevelt Court. Canceled.

Aid call on Alexander Road. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Patient transport from Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on East Ida Belle Street. Medical aid refused.

Aid call on Washout Road.

Aid call on East Ida Bell Street. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Lift assist on Decatur Avenue.

Patient transported from Astria Sunnyside Hospital for airlift.

Aid call on North Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Basic life support patient transport from Astria Sunnyside Hospital to Prestige Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Lift assist on Federal Way.

MARCH 31

Aid call at Yakima Valley Highway and Dekker Road, Granger. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Sunnyside Avenue, Granger. No transport.

Aid call on Outlook Road. Canceled.

Aid call on Snipes Pump Road. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on North Liberty Road, Granger. Canceled.

MARCH 1

Aid call on Green Giant Road, Mabton. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Federal Way. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Patient transfer from Astria Sunnyside Hospital for Lifeflight airlift.

Automatic alarm on South Fourth Street. Investigated.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. No transport.