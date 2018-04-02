Judge Kevin G. Eilmes
April 2, 2018
The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.
FAILURE TO COMPLY-PRELIMINARY
Jason Kelly Armour, DOB 09/05/89, third-degree driving while license suspended and driving under the influence.
Jordan Xavier Alonzo, DOB 10/27/95, fourth-degree assault and minor in possession and/or consumption.
PRELIMINARY HEARING
Abigail Aguilar, DOB 10/16/98, minor in possession and/or consumption.
EXPIRED WARRANT REVIEW
Natalio Mendez Gomez, DOB 06/12/79, driving under the influence.
Jose Jhovanni Quezadas, DOB 04/29/91, reckless driving and driving under the influence.
FAILURE TO COMPLY PETITION REVIEW
Leticia Lozano, DOB 11/18/74, driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment