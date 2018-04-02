Daily Sun logo

Yakima County District Court

By Jennie McGhan

As of Monday, April 2, 2018

Judge Kevin G. Eilmes

April 2, 2018

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

FAILURE TO COMPLY-PRELIMINARY

Jason Kelly Armour, DOB 09/05/89, third-degree driving while license suspended and driving under the influence.

Jordan Xavier Alonzo, DOB 10/27/95, fourth-degree assault and minor in possession and/or consumption.

PRELIMINARY HEARING

Abigail Aguilar, DOB 10/16/98, minor in possession and/or consumption.

EXPIRED WARRANT REVIEW

Natalio Mendez Gomez, DOB 06/12/79, driving under the influence.

Jose Jhovanni Quezadas, DOB 04/29/91, reckless driving and driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY PETITION REVIEW

Leticia Lozano, DOB 11/18/74, driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

﻿

