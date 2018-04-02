Judge Kevin G. Eilmes

April 2, 2018

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

FAILURE TO COMPLY-PRELIMINARY

Jason Kelly Armour, DOB 09/05/89, third-degree driving while license suspended and driving under the influence.

Jordan Xavier Alonzo, DOB 10/27/95, fourth-degree assault and minor in possession and/or consumption.

PRELIMINARY HEARING

Abigail Aguilar, DOB 10/16/98, minor in possession and/or consumption.

EXPIRED WARRANT REVIEW

Natalio Mendez Gomez, DOB 06/12/79, driving under the influence.

Jose Jhovanni Quezadas, DOB 04/29/91, reckless driving and driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY PETITION REVIEW

Leticia Lozano, DOB 11/18/74, driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.