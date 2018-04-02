Yakima Valley Highway and South Sixth closed

— The intersection of South Sixth and Yakima Valley Highway will be closed to allow the contractor to remove existing asphalt within the intersection. The intersection is expected to be reopened at the end of business on Tuesday.

Public Workers Supervisor Shane Fisher said the contractor is planning to install the new water main this week.

"The work requires the intersection be closed the rest of Monday to allow for this work to be take place," Fisher said.

The intersection will not be reopened Monday evening.