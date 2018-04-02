Yakima Valley Highway and South Sixth closed

SUNNYSIDE — The intersection of South Sixth and Yakima Valley Highway will be closed to allow the contractor to remove existing asphalt within the intersection. The intersection is expected to be reopened at the end of business on Tuesday.
Public Workers Supervisor Shane Fisher said the contractor is planning to install the new water main this week.
"The work requires the intersection be closed the rest of Monday to allow for this work to be take place," Fisher said.
The intersection will not be reopened Monday evening.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment