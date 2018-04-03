Career Fair offers options

TOPPENISH — Looking for career options, the Heritage University Career Fair 2018 is the place for job seekers to learn about entry level and professional employment opportunities in the Yakima Valley.
Participants will learn what more than 30 employers have to offer.
This event is open to the public from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, in Smith Family Hall on the 3240 Fort Road campus.
