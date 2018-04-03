Distrct may want title to Prosser Dam, Chandler Pump Station

— The Kennewick Irrigation District is considering a move to gain title to land and two projects it already maintains in the Lower Yakima Valley.

The title consideration comes as the district moves toward gaining title to other lands and projects it maintains under a $4.6 million loan agreement with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. The zero-interest loan was granted in 1953 and the district owes a remaining $480,000.

In the lower valley, the district operates Prosser Dam in Prosser and Chandler Pump Station, along Old Inland Empire Highway near Benton City.

If the district moves to acquire the lower valley amenities with the loan payoff, it would gain ownership of the dam, fish screens, an 11-mile diversion canal above Chandler, two 6 mega-watt generators a mile-long siphon and related water rights.