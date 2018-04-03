Driver of vehicle found in canal located

— The driver of a vehicle found in a canal in the area of South Oldenway and Fort roads, initially believed missing, has been found.

A vehicle was spotted in the Harrah Drain canal system just before 8 a.m. Monday, April 2. The vehicle’s owner told deputies her boyfriend John Wilson III was the last known driver.

The vehicle was partially submerged and a tow truck was pulling it from the water when deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office arrived, Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort said.

The back window to the vehicle was broken out and the front air bags had deployed, but the was no one in the vehicle, he said.

Wilson’s girlfriend said he’d taken the vehicle around 11:30 p.m. April 1 and hadn’t been heard from since leaving her home.

Yakima County Search and Rescue was called to the scene, and the area was searched with no success, Schilperoort said.

Wilson was believed missing and may have used a nearby home to warm up, Schilperoort said.

Shortly after asking for the public’s assistance to find Wilson, Schilperoort reported Wilson was contacted by deputies and was not a missing person any longer.