Five DUI arrests made since Saturday

— Police have arrested five people suspected of driving under the influence since Saturday, March 31.

Daniel L. Garcia-Lugo, 26, who resides at 4050 Outlook Road was arrested just be-fore 9:30 p.m. and arrested for driving under the influence, as well as hit-and-run unattended property.

Wahleah Wahnay Washines, 40, who lives at 881 Indian Church Road in Granger was arrested at 3:07 a.m. April 1 at South Sixth Street and East Lincoln Avenue. The charges requested by police include driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended and/or revoked.

At 3:57 a.m. the same morning, police arrested Norberto Jimenez Zagal, 39, of 606 N. Fifth St. in Grandview at 1100 North Ave. for driving under the influence.

Lukes Lorenzo Herrera, 20, was arrested at 1:12 a.m. April 3 and taken to Yakima County Jail on charges of third-degree driving while license suspended and/or revoked, driving under the influence and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Esteban Campos Galvez, 58, who lives at 317 Villareal Drive, was arrested at 1:44 a.m. April 3 on South Sixth Street for driving under the influence.

Since March 31, police have arrested several others. They include:

• April Dawn Merfeld, 39, 6814 NE 109th Ave., Vancouver, fourth-degree domestic violence assault and carrying and/or exhibiting and/or drawing a dangerous weapon.

• Maribel Rocha Flores, 34, 725 McClain Drive, No. F, Sunnyside, second-degree theft and third-degree theft.

• Leonel Gonzalez Jr., 22, 611 W. Fourth St., Grandview, fourth-degree domestic violence assault and three warrants.

• Gabriel Avalos, 39, 1512 Beckner Alley, Sunnyside, Sunnyside Court commitment.

• Darrin Leon Flett, 45, 471 W. Woodin Road, Sunnyside, hold for another agency.

• Santos Cortez-Bernal, 37, 1670 Gap Road, Granger, hold for another agency.

• Rafael Mathew Tijerina, 46, 1343 S. 16th St., Sunnyside, harassment.