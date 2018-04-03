Grapplers bring home gold More than a third of team win their weights and ages

— More than a third of the Sunnyside Little Grapplers youth wrestling team brought home gold medals Saturday from the Selah Storm tournament.

“These Little Grapplers exceeded my expectations,” coach Dan Guillen said. “The coaches and I are very proud of them.

Very good matches this past weekend. Real nail-biters, but we came away with the wins, most of them in the championship rounds.”

Forty-one wrestlers made the trip to the final regular season tournament.

The Sunnyside Ironman and Mabton Vikings youth wrestling teams participated, too, but results were not reported.

Grappler medal winners include:

Champions — Julian Gaspar, age 5/6; Jeremiah Gomez, Lionel Lopez and Jeriel Carreon, 7/8; Julian Gonzalez, Julian Puga, Joe Ayala and Alex Aguilar, 9/10; Carmelo Reyes and Edwin Puga, 11/12; and Alexxus Ramos, Joan Gonzalez, Adrian Mendez, Jesus Carreon and Lenny Avalos, 13/14.

Second-place — James Perez and Chris Tabares, 7/8; Aldo Martinez, 9/10; and Jayden Jasso, 11/12.

Third-place — Katalina Rodriguez and Jonathan Reyes, 5/6; Marvin Salais, 7/8; and Dalilah Torres, 9/10.

On Saturday, April 7, the Grapplers will be headed to the Spokane Convention Center to compete in the season-ending Jason Crawford Memorial Tournament.

“Now, it’s time for the big one,” Guillen said, noting the tournament is a state-level event that includes wrestlers from Idaho.

Between 2,100 and 2,300 wrestlers are expected to compete, all under one roof. It could set a world record for wrestlers in a single event, Guillen said.

“I know not all our Little Grapplers will make this one, but I have no doubt we will still go and represent Sunnyside well,” he said. “And, of course, have a fun filled day and part of the night wrestling.”

After Jason Crawford, a few of the youth wrestlers will continue to compete in events around the Pacific Northwest.

Several will be competing in the Ernie Weeks tournament at Wahluke High School in Mattawa on April 14 and girls remaining active will be heading to Arlington for the girls-only Vandit clinic and tournament April 21-22 at Arlington High School.