Heritage University Event Showcasing Student Achieve-ments

— Medical science research is the focus of a one-day workshop happening at Heritage University, 3240 Fort Road, today.

Dr. Michael Landry of the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave (LIGO) Hanford Observatory and Dr. Rodney Cooper of the U.S. Department of Agriculture office in Wapato, will serve as keynote speakers during the Heritage University Gathering of Scholars Symposium. The symposium continued until 2 p.m., today (April 3) in the Patricia Wade Temple and Barnhill Fireside Rooms.

The event is designed showcase scientific research projects by Heritage Univer-sity undergraduate students and graduate students in the Master of Arts in Medical Sciences (MAMS).

Dr. Cooper is an Agriculture Research Service (ARS) scientist with the USDA. The ARS is the USDA’s chief intramural scientific research agency, and Dr. Cooper has mentored many Heritage University students who have earned internships with the USDA office in Wapato.

Twenty-two Heritage stu-dents will deliver oral and poster presentations on their research, which cover a wide range of subjects including biology, nursing, computer science and environmental sciences. Also featured will be displays of artwork by Heritage University art students.

The event is free and open to the public.