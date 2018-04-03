Man faces drug, weapons charges

— The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has requested a man from Algona be charged for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a stolen firearm, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of prescription drugs and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Dario Alvarado III, 35, was in Yakima County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing today, April 3, to face the charges.

Just after midnight on Sunday, April 1, a deputy patrolling the area of North Track and Winaway roads spotted a vehicle that failed to signal prior to making a right-hand turn, the declaration of probable cause submitted to the court said.

The deputy, N. Grosz, pulled behind the vehicle and found it was missing a rear license plate light, court documents said.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Alvarado, initially failed to stop for the deputy, and was ordered to exit it when he did stop, records show.

The deputy handcuffed Alvarado, identified him and found he was driving with a suspended license, records show. He also had a warrant.

The deputy learned Alvarado was a convicted felon and “the subject of multiple drug-related investigations,” records show.

With the information in hand, the deputy arrested Alvarado, conducted an inventory search of the vehicle and saw a handgun near the passenger seat, records show.

A search warrant for the vehicle was secured, and the deputy said he found a loaded 9MM Taurus PT111 G2, 62 grams of a crystal substance, packaging materials consistent with drug trafficking and a prescription bottle of Oxycotin not prescribed to Alvarado.

The gun was reported stolen from Toppenish and the crystal substance tested positive for methamphetamine, records show.