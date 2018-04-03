Daily Sun logo

Norma Ellen Buell

As of Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Norma Ellen Buell, 83, of Toppenish died April 3, 2018, in Seattle.

She was born March 22, 1935, in Cambridge, Neb.

Valley Hills Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

