Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

APRIL 2

Welfare check on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

Parking problem on Carriage Square Drive.

Malicious mischief on West Second Street.

Non-injury crash on West Fifth Street.

Parking problem at North Fifth Street and Ensio Court.

Domestic call on Vance Road, Mabton.

Traffic offense on South Euclid Road.

Public service on West Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on Butternut Road.

Unwanted guest on East Wine Country Road.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Assist agency on Michael Court.

Assist agency on Grandview Pavement Road.

Unwanted guest on Elm Street.

APRIL 3

Suspicious activity at Avenue E and West Third Street.

GRANGER POLICE

APRIL 2

Informational call on Main Street.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

APRIL 2

Sex crime on Main Street.

Domestic call on Vance Road.

Civil matter on C Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

APRIL 2

Traffic offense on West South Hill Road.

Animal problem at Swan Road and Columbia Avenue.

Non-injury crash on East Edison Avenue.

Assist agency on Bagley Drive.

Animal problem on Taylor Street.

Welfare check on East Lincoln Avenue.

Business alarm on Midvale Road.

Suspicious activity on South Sixth Street.

Resident assist on Morgan Road.

Suspicious activity on Alexander Road.

Prisoner transport on Broadway, Ritzville.

Informational call on Homer Street.

Animal bite on South Sixth Street.

Resident assist on North Avenue.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic offense on Sunnyside-Mabton Road.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Parking problem on South Fourth Street.

Resident assist at North First Street and Warehouse Avenue.

Utility problem on North Sixth Street.

Resident assist on South 13th Street.

Traffic hazard at South First Street and South Hill Road.

Welfare check at South Sixth Street and East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic stop at South 13th Street and East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious activity on South Seventh Street.

APRIL 3

Juvenile problem on South 13th Street.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Driving under the influence at South Sixth Street and Blaine Avenue.

Wanted person on Yakima Valley Highway.

Wanted person on Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on North Ninth Street.

Business alarm on Rohman Street.

WAPATO POLICE

APRIL 2

Theft on East Second Street.

Weapon offense on Donald Road.

Civil matter on East B Street.

Suspicious activity on South Simcoe Avenue.

Missing person on North Satus Avenue.

Sex crime on West First Street.

Welfare check on North Wapato Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

APRIL 2

Traffic hazard on Washout Road, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident at Dayton and Cornell roads, Grandview.

Welfare check on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Resident dispute on South Hill Road, Sunnyside.

Burglary on West Centennial Drive, Zillah.

Resident assist on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Suspicious activity on Interstate 82, Milepost 39.

Civil matter on Vintage Road, Zillah.

Civil matter on Yakima Valley Highway, Buena.

Resident assist on Vintage Road, Zillah.

Livestock incident on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Residential alarm on Randel Road, Sunnyside.

Custodial interference on Vintage Road, Zillah.

Suicidal person on Grandview Pavement Road, Grandview.

ZILLAH POLICE

APRIL 2

Assist agency on West First Avenue, Toppenish.

Business alarm on Cheyne Road.

Suspicious activity on Zillah West Road.