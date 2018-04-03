Sarah Juanita Brown, 91, of Sunnyside, died April 2, 2018, in Sunnyside.

She was born Jan. 7, 1927 in Mexico, Ky.

Graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Zillah Cemetery.

Those wishing to sign Sarah’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.