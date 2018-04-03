Soccer teams now forming

— The Mid Valley Youth Soccer league is now recruiting players for the 2018 spring-summer season.

Players are sought in six age divisions, from ages 6 through high school. High school girls and boy players are sought.

Games will be played at Pioneer Elementary School soccer fields. Starting date will be announced later.

To register for teams, call Maria Mora at 509-515-5751 or Miquel Lugo, 509-305-5760.