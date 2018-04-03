Yakima County District Court

Judge Donald W. Engel
April 3, 2018
FAILURE TO COMPLY
Clemente Rodriguez Torres, DOB 12/04/85, driving under the influence.
Celso Gomez III, DOB 06/15/86, driving under the influence.
Brandon Alan Marcear, DOB 11/16/91, driving under the influence.
Miguel Anbgel Fernandez, DOB 06/29/98, driving under the influence and second-degree driving while license suspended.
Jose Roberto Carreon, DOB 04/21/91, driving under the influence.
PRE-TRIAL HEARING
Joaquin Daniel Rodriguez, DOB 11/30/75, driving under the influence.
Mathew Merjildo Covarrubio, DOB 04/21/96, driving under the influence.
Michelle Lee Begay, DOB 10/08/78, driving under the influence.
Samuel Fernandez Uriostegui, DOB 07/07/72, driving under the influence.
Alyssa Ashley Munoz, DOB 01/06/92, driving under the influence.
Ruben Roman Jr. II, DOB 08/21/95, marijuana possession less than and/or equal to 40 grams.
STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE FINAL REVIEW HEARING
Kaylee A. Perkins, DOB 07/03/97, marijuana possession less than and/or equal to 40 grams.
ARRAIGNMENT
Juan Manuel Rodarte, DOB 05/06/97, minor in possession and/or consumption.
