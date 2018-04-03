Yakima County District Court

Judge Donald W. Engel

April 3, 2018

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Clemente Rodriguez Torres, DOB 12/04/85, driving under the influence.

Celso Gomez III, DOB 06/15/86, driving under the influence.

Brandon Alan Marcear, DOB 11/16/91, driving under the influence.

Miguel Anbgel Fernandez, DOB 06/29/98, driving under the influence and second-degree driving while license suspended.

Jose Roberto Carreon, DOB 04/21/91, driving under the influence.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Joaquin Daniel Rodriguez, DOB 11/30/75, driving under the influence.

Mathew Merjildo Covarrubio, DOB 04/21/96, driving under the influence.

Michelle Lee Begay, DOB 10/08/78, driving under the influence.

Samuel Fernandez Uriostegui, DOB 07/07/72, driving under the influence.

Alyssa Ashley Munoz, DOB 01/06/92, driving under the influence.

Ruben Roman Jr. II, DOB 08/21/95, marijuana possession less than and/or equal to 40 grams.

STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE FINAL REVIEW HEARING

Kaylee A. Perkins, DOB 07/03/97, marijuana possession less than and/or equal to 40 grams.

ARRAIGNMENT

Juan Manuel Rodarte, DOB 05/06/97, minor in possession and/or consumption.