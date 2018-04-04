Zinke should back off grizzlies introduction

— U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s support of illegal grizzly bear introduction in the North Cascades shocked me last week.

An outdoorsman, former Oregon football player and former U.S. Navy Seal, Zinke was expected to stand with rural residents when it comes to following the law and listening to rural residents here.

Unfortunately, it would appear that wealthy special interest groups seem to have persuaded him that introducing grizzly bears in the Cascade Mountains between Naches and the Canadian is good for you and I, and our state.

As a former Montana congressman, you’d expect him to be a strong states rights supporter. But his position on grizzlies is in direct conflict with our state law on the subject.

Revised Code of Washington 77.12.035 very clearly makes it illegal to bring grizzlies anywhere into the state.

While the statute directs the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to “participate in all discussions and negotiations with federal and state agencies relating to grizzly bear management,” state law stops there when it comes to introducing the predators. But just to make sure everyone — including Zinke — can understand, the law further states: “Grizzly bears shall not be transplanted or introduced into the state.”

Note the choice of words here: “transplanted” and “introduced.”

Extreme environmentalists like to use words like “reintroduce” and “restore.” Yet, they have yet to prove there was ever an established grizzly bear population in the Cascades Mountains (south of the Canadian border).

A few years back, I researched the subject in historical and fur trapping records available in Okanogan, Chelan and Ferry counties. Sure, there were a few mentions of large bears, but very few.

Furthermore, in the last 50 years, there have only been two confirmed sightings of grizzlies in the Cascades. The most recent occurred in 1996 in the Glacier Peak Wilderness Area. And the last official photograph of a grizzly was of a bear killed in 1968.

Facts and laws be damned. Zinke, the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlfire Service are moving ahead with reviewing plans to introduce the predator into our mountains. And they are moving ahead over the objections of rural residents and rural lawmakers.

Federal officials and extreme environmentalists are pushing the introduction of grizzlies on rural residents just as they did wolves.

Introducing apex predators like wolves — and possibly grizzlies next — has already had a negative impact on ranchers and rural economies in Eastern Washington. Wolves have killed sheep and cattle, and attacked pets on the porch of rural residents’ homes. They also affected hunting.

While state officials won’t acknowledge wolves as a factor, hunters have pointed out to dismal deer and elk hunting seasons the last two years.

Wolves have become such a problem in the last five years that the state spent more than $800,000 on Houston-based wildlife mediator to talk to rural residents and ranchers. And the state has spent thousands more putting sharpshooters in helicopter to hunt down aggressive packs in Northeast Washington.

If federal officials bring in grizzlies next, we can only guess what the effect will be on rural residents and communities.

Environmentalists are quick to say having grizzlies here will improve tourism, as more hikers come to photograph the iconic bears. But as an avid backpacker, I can tell you nothing could be further from the truth.

I lived in grizzly country outside Glacier National Park for a year. I learned quickly that to avoid bears on the trail, I needed a bell on my backpack. I don’t know about you, but if I’m heading into the backcountry, I don’t want to hear a bell ringing with every step I take.

The few granola-eating photographers that wander into our backcountry for a grizzly photograph won’t spend enough in our small towns to offset the tremendous economic losses grizzlies will bring with them.

And there will be losses.

With introduction, will come a host of new regulations and prohibitions. You’ll be prohibited from riding your ATV and snowmobile, or driving your four-wheel drive in additional areas of public lands. The collection of firewood, berries and mushrooms will be prohibited in certain areas or during specific times of the year. New limits and restrictions on hunting and fishing will come, too.

And we haven’t even gotten to what happens when grizzlies and rural residents, their livestock and pets come face to face.

Federal officials believe there are currently less than a dozen grizzlies in the Cascades at a given time. Most are believed to be migrating in and out of British Columbia. Environmentalists and federal employees with a political agenda want to see 200 here permanently.

If the Cascades provide an ideal ecosystem for grizzlies to flourish, then the number that migrate here naturally from British Columbia will increase naturally. If the ecosystem can’t sustain the population, then the count will remain stagnant or decline.

We don’t need grizzlies from Wyoming or Montana transported here in violation of our laws.

— Roger Harnack is the editor and publisher of The Daily Sun. Email him at rharnack@dailysunenws.com.