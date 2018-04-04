Deloy Lynn Wax, 75 of Grandview, died April 2, 2018, at Sun Terrace Assist-ed Living in Prosser.
She was born on Feb. 10, 1943 in Wenatchee, to Paul and Mildred (Holcomb) Schmidt. She worked as an agent for State Farm Insur-ance.
Deloy is survived by her husband, Larry Wax.
A Celebration of Life will be held later.
Prosser Funeral Home is in care of arrangements
