Grandview woman faces accessory to robbery charge

— A Grandview woman and her male counterpart from Spokane were in Yakima County Superior Court today, April 4, for their alleged involvement in an attempted carjacking.

Kathryn Joy Reynolds, 41, faces a charge of accessory to first-degree robbery, and Timothy Lee Jacobs, 29, faces a first-degree robbery charge.

Both were arrested yesterday, April 3, by Yakima Police, a declaration of probable cause said.

Officer J. Wilske investigated a robbery report at about 8 p.m. in the area of North 53rd and Englewood avenues. The person reporting the incident described it as an attempted carjacking, records show.

The victim described a tall, white male in his mid 30s with a shaved head as the person who attempted to steal her car, records show.

The victim told officers the suspect fled in a Ford Windstar van with dealer plates, records show.

The van was stopped at an intersection when the victim approached a stop sign in her Subaru Impreza. She told police the suspect, later identified as Jacobs, got out of the van’s passenger side and approached her vehicle. He opened the driver’s side door and yelled at the victim, ordering her to get out, records show.

The woman refused to comply with Jacobs and noticed him clutching his waistband under his shirt, leading her to believe he might have a gun, records show.

She told police Jacobs continued to act in a threatening manner, but she continued to defy him. Another vehicle approached and the driver asked if she should call 911, records show.

The victim told the passerby yes and the other driver was on the phone with emergency dispatchers while Jacobs continued in his attempt to obtain the Subaru, records show.

He threatened her again before returning to the van, allowing the victim to close and lock her car door, records show.

Throughout the exchange, the victim’s boyfriend was in the passenger seat, records show.

He provided a witness statement confirming the victim’s account of events, records show.

A short while later, another officer spotted the suspect vehicle on West Powerhouse Road, records show.

Upon initiating a stop of the vehicle, Jacobs got out and ran from the scene, records show.

Additional officers arrived to take part in a foot pursuit that led to Jacobs’ subsequent arrest, records show.

The victim positively identified Jacobs as the man who attempted to carjack her, as well as the van driven by Reynolds, records show.

Reynolds, when inter-viewed, denied knowing what Jacobs was doing when he got out of her vehicle on Englewood Avenue, records show.