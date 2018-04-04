Mayo named interim director for state agency

— The Utilities and Transportation Commission this week announced the appointment of an interim director of its Safety and Consumer Protection Division.

Sean Mayo, 46, replaces out-going Safety and Consumer Protection director Pat Hazzard, who has accepted a position at the Dept. of Revenue. He will continue to fulfill his responsibilities as the UTC’s pipeline safety director in the interim.

Mayo joined the commission in May 2017 as director of the commission’s Pipeline Safety Section. He is a board member of the National Association of Pipeline Safety Representatives. Prior to joining the commission, Mayo worked in operations management for 25 years with the U.S. Army.

The UTC regulates the rates and services of telecommunications companies, investor-owned electric utilities, natural gas and water companies, garbage-collection haulers, household-goods movers and charter-bus companies, commercial ferries, pipeline companies, and a low-level radioactive waste repository.