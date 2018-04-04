Need for trained nurses being met

— The increasing demand for highly skilled nurses is being met locally, thanks to a the Bachelor of Science in Nurs-ing degree being offered at Heritage University.

To meet the growing de-mand for qualified registered professional nurses in the Yakima Valley, “…Heritage University is expanding the number of students admit-ted into the BSN program,” Heritage Nursing Program Director Dr. Christina Nyirati said.

The University Bachelor of Science in Nursing pro-gram is expanding its en-rollment to 24 students for the fall 2018 semester.

The BSN program enrolled its first cohort of nine students in fall 2015, which will graduate this year.

Nyirati said these gradu-ates will serve communities in which they have resided all their lives and for which they express a caring passion.

Heritage University was granted permission in 2014 from the Washington State Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission (NCQAC) to develop its BSN program.

Interviews with local and state health care leaders revealed the significant de-mand for this program in the Yakima Valley.

Aligned with the Heritage University mission, the BSN program mission is to ad-vance the health of multicul-tural families and communi-ties in rural environments through excellence in nursing education, service, practice and community-based re-search. Heritage University, located on the Yakama Nation Reservation in the heart of the Yakima Valley, prepares nurse leaders to provide culturally competent, community-focused care.

Upon successful completion of the BSN curriculum, graduates will be eligible to sit for the NCLEX examination for licensure as a Registered Nurse (RN).

The BSN program incor-porates professional nursing standards and guidelines as the framework for the de-velopment of the baccalaureate nurse.

“Our students are succeed-ing in a rigorous but nurtur-ing BSN program. We are focused on making sure our students are well-prepared,” Nyirati said.

She said the graduates are reaching, and often exceed-ing national standardized testing benchmarks.

“We are looking forward to high rates of completion, and licensure exam pass rates. We know employers will welcome our grads,” Nyirati said.