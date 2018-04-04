Police calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

APRIL 3

Parking problem on Division Street.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Parking problem on East Second Street.

Parking problem on East Second Street.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Parking problem at West Fourth Street and Conestoga Way.

Parking problem on Conestoga Way.

Animal problem on West Wine Country Road.

Court order service on East Second Street.

Court order service on Elm Street.

Court order service on Johnson Road, Prosser.

Attempt to locate on Forsell Road.

Attempt to locate on Forsell Road.

Driving under the influence on West Fifth Street.

Assist agency on Washington Street.

Juvenile problem on Butternut Road.

Suspicious activity on Butternut Road.

Unwanted guest on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

Suspicious activity at North Fifth Street and Ismo Court.

Suspicious activity on Ash Street.

Suspicious activity on East Wine Country Road.

Parking problem on Carriage Square Drive.

Suspicious activity on Washington Street.

Informational call at Avenue E and West Second Street.

Welfare check on Vista Drive.

APRIL 4

Emergency medical alarm on Michael Court.

GRANGER POLICE

APRIL 3

Custodial interference on East E Street.

Domestic call on South Alder Street, Toppenish.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue East.

MABTON POLICE

APRIL 3

Sex crime on Pine Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

APRIL 3

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Resident assist on Ida Belle Lane.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Runaway juvenile on South 10th Street.

Parking problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Illegal dumping on Mayhew Street.

Animal problem on Apple Lane.

Animal problem on Taylor Street.

Unsecure premises on Bagley Drive.

Animal problem on Heffron Street.

Welfare check on South Seventh Street.

Resident assist on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious activity on South Seventh Street.

Suspicious activity on West Grandview Avenue.

Livestock incident at Yakima Valley Highway and Homer Street.

Suspicious activity on Warehouse Avenue.

Animal noise on Dayton Drive.

Malicious mischief on East Franklin Avenue.

Vehicle prowl on Picard Place.

Mental subject on Saul Road.

Resident assist on Homer Street.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

APRIL 4

Suspicious activity on Roosevelt Court.

Suspicious activity at South Fifth Street and East Decatur Avenue.

Domestic call on Weatherwax Street.

WAPATO POLICE

APRIL 3

Domestic call on West Fifth Street.

Non-injury crash at North Track and Donald roads.

Domestic call on West Second Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

APRIL 3

Livestock incident on Snipes Canal Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic stop on U.S. Highway 97, Toppenish.

Welfare check on Northbank Road, Outlook.

Illegal dumping on Glade Road, Mabton.

Suspicious activity at Buena Way and North Track Road, Toppenish.

Juvenile problem on Thorp Road, Wapato.

Suspicious activity at Robbins and Yost roads, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Branch Road, Wapato.

Hit-and-run crash on East Larue Road, Toppenish.

Suicidal person on Meyers Road, Toppenish.

Traffic stop at Branch and South Wapato roads, Wapato.

Welfare check on Beam Road, Granger.

Domestic call on Larue Road, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on North Hornby Road, Grandview.

Unwanted guest on state Highway 24, Moxee.

Noise complaint on Hoffer Road, Wapato.

APRIL 4

Crime Stoppers information on Sandy Lane, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash at North Gulden and East Euclid roads, Mabton.

ZILLAH POLICE

APRIL 3

Found property on First Avenue.

Informational call on First Avenue.

Assist agency on North E Street, Toppenish.

Assist agency on South Alder Street, Toppenish.

APRIL 4

Assist agency on U.S. Highway 97, Toppenish.

Assist agency on Fraley Cut off Road, Toppenish.