Sahyan Hipolito, 18, of Grandview, died April 3, 2018, in Grandview.

She was born Jan. 18, 2000, in Prosser.

Viewing and visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 5, 2018, with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 6, 2018, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, with burial to follow at East Prosser Cemetery.

Those wishing to sign Sahyan’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home Grandview in care of arrangements.