Sunnyside Fire Calls

APRIL 3
Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Aid call on South Seventh Street. No transport.
Fire alarm on Ida Belle Street. Canceled.
Aid call on Merlot Street, Granger. Canceled.
Aid call on South Sixth Street. Patient transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment