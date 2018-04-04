Sunnyside man superintendent finalst in Granger

— The community will have an opportunity to meet the school district superintendent finalsts Brian Hart of Sunnyside and Robert Elizondo of Walla Walla,

at two separate "Meet the Candidate" meetings at 6:30 p. m., April 10 and 11 at the High School commons, 315 Mentzer Ave.

Hart and Elizondowill meet the school board, school staff and students in day-long interviews, which will include meeting the community in the evening sessions.

The community will meet Hart, the current Sunnyside School District Executive Director of Teaching and Learning April 10.

Elizondo, who is currently the Garrison Middle School Principal in the Walla Walla School District will meet the community Wednesday, April 11.

Hart and Elizondo are seeking the position being vacated June 30 by the cur-rent Superintendent of Schools Margarita Lopez, who is retiring, School Board Chairman Paul Golob said.

Hart has served as the teaching and learning director since 2010. Previously, he was the assistant principal and then head principal at Sunnyside High School between 2001 and 2010.

A native of Sunnyside, he is a graduate of Sunnyside High School. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in education in 1997 from Eastern Washington University. He completed his superintendent credentials in 2009 and will defend his Doctoral dissertation in June at the University of Washington.



Hart began his career as a history teacher at Toppenish High School in 1997 and moved to Sunnyside in 1998. He earned his principal certification from Central Washington University in 2001.

Elizondo, a Granger native and High School graduate, earned his Bachelor of Arts in sociology from Central Washington University in 1991, and his Master’s in psychology and school counseling in 1998 from Heritage University.

He has been at his current position since 2013. Previously, he served from 2011-2013 as principal of Riverside Middle School/High School in Morrow County, Ore., prior to moving to Boardman, Ore., as principal.

He was also worked as a dual principal at Chiawana High School in Pasco and as principal of Stevens Middle School, also in Pasco. Elizondo earned his principal certification from Heritage University.