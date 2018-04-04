IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

No. 14-2-03046-0

SHERIFF'S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE REGISTERED HOLDERS OF MORGAN STAN-LEY ABS CAPITAL 1 INC. TRUST 2007-HE7 MORTGAGE PASS THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-HE7

Plaintiff,

v.

ESTATE OF FELICIA CAVAZOS, DECEASED; CARLOS CAVAZOS; GLENN CAVAZOS; MANUEL CAVAZOS; RENE CAVAZOS; THE ESTATE OF RICHARD CAVAZOS; DECEASED; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVI-SEES OF RICHARD CAVAZOS, DECEASED; ROBERT CAVAZOS: NORA WHITAKER; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF FELICIA CAVAZOS, DECEASED; DISCOVER BANK, ISSUER OF THE DISCOVER CARD; STATE OF WASHING-TON, DEPARTMENT OF EMPLOYMENT SECURITY; AND PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLAINT HEREIN,

Defendant(s).

TO: Defendant(s), ESTATE OF FELICIA CAVAZOS, DECEASED; et al Debtor(s),

The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:

LOT 8, HOMANN'S SUBDIVISION, AS RECORDED IN VOLUME "K" OF PLATS, PAGE 24.

Tax Parcel No. 221025-43474 and commonly known as: 917 South 10th Street, Sunnyside, WA 98944

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday the 4th day of May, 2018.

Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.

128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington

The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $100,035.68 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at the address listed below.

DATED this 16th day of March, 2018.

BRIAN WINTER, SHERIFF

YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON

BY: Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor

Address: Yakima County Sheriff's Office

P.O. Box 1388 98907

1822 S. 1st Street

Yakima, WA 98903

(509) 574-2520

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

March 21, 28, April 4 and 11, 2108