IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR YAKIMA COUNTY

No. 17-2-02388-39

SHERIFF'S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

U.S.BANK TRUST, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR LSF9 MASTER PARTICIPATION

TRUST,

Plaintiff,

vs.

BONNIE J. TREPANIER; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DARREL K. TREPANIER; OCCUPANTS OF THE PROPERTY,

Defendants.

TO: Defendant(s) BONNIE J. TREPANIER; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF DARREL K. TREPANIER, et al Debtor(s),

The Superior Court of Yakima County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Yakima County to sell the property described be-low to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. The property to be sold includes the real property which is legally described as follows:

Lot 15, Block 1, Jeaneva Addition, according to the plat thereof recorded in Volume "L" of Plats, Page 31.

Tax Parcel No. 181325-34430

and commonly known as: 1411 Queen Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902

The sale of the above-described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday the 25th day of May, 2018

Place: 2nd Street Entrance of the Yakima County Courthouse.

128 N. 2nd St. Yakima, Washington

The judgment debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $151,447.82 which does not include costs and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Yakima County Sheriff's Office at the address listed below.

DATED this 23rd day of March, 2018.

BRIAN WINTER, SHERIFF YAKIMA COUNTY, STATE OF WASHINGTON

BY: Virginia Conway, Records Supervisor

Address: Yakima County Sheriff's Office

P.O. Box 1388 98907

1822 S. 1st Street

Yakima, WA 98903

(509) 574-2520

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

March 28, April 4, 11 and 18, 2018